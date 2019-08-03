Brighton sign defender Webster from Bristol City in club-record deal

REUTERS: Brighton & Hove Albion have signed centre back Adam Webster on a four-year deal from Championship side Bristol City in a club-record deal, the Premier League team said on Saturday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Brighton paid 20 million pounds to sign the 24-year-old defender.

"Adam is a player the club has been aware of for sometime, and someone we came up against last season at Swansea City," said new Brighton boss Graham Potter, who joined the south-coast club from Welsh side Swansea in May.

"He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball, fits the profile of the type of player we want to bring to the club, and he was very keen to join us.

"He is still relatively young, but has good experience from the number of games he has played. Predominantly a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options."

Webster played 44 league games for City last season, including 43 starts, and scored three goals.

The club's previous record deal was the 17 million pounds paid for Iran forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh last year.

Brighton, who escaped relegation last season when they finished 17th, begin the new campaign at Watford on Aug. 10.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)