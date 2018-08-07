Brighton striker Andone doubtful for Watford clash

Brighton and Hove Albion's new signing Florin Andone could miss Saturday's Premier League game against Watford as the striker works towards full fitness following a groin injury, manager Chris Hughton said.

The Romania international, who joined from Spanish side Deportivo la Coruna, missed Brigthon's 2-1 pre-season win over Nantes and Hughton said he would not take any risks with the player.

"We cannot afford to. If you look at our schedule, we've got big games coming up and you want them all available," Hughton told local newspaper The Argus.

"The original problem with Florin was the groin. He has now come through that one and we are just managing him ... it is a long and tough season and all the new players we've brought in will play a big part."

Forwards Jurgen Locadia (groin) and winger Jose Izquierdo (muscle) are also doubts after missing the Nantes match but striker Glenn Murray could return after shaking off a back problem.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

