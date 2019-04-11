Brighton to take late call on March, Gross for Bournemouth game

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielders Solly March and Pascal Gross face late fitness tests to be in contention for Saturday's Premier League game against Bournemouth, manager Chris Hughton said on Thursday.

March picked up a calf injury in Brighton's 3-0 loss at Chelsea that forced him out of last Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City but the 24-year-old has since returned to training.

Germany's Gross has featured 19 times in the league this season but has not played since the end of February due to a hamstring problem.

"Solly March missed a bit of training today. Pascal Gross also trained today but of course, he's been out for a while now so decisions on them will be made either today or tomorrow," Hughton told a news conference.

Brighton, who are 16th in the table with 33 points, are hoping to end a run of two straight league defeats and steer themselves away from the relegation battle.

"Nobody knows a points total that will keep us safe. Our attitude has to be to keep fighting and getting as many results as we can between now and the end of the season," Hughton added.

"The group felt good about our performance (against City) last weekend. To run a top class side fairly close speaks volumes for this group of players."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)