Brighton turn Mooy's loan deal into permanent contract

Brighton & Hove Albion have turned Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy's loan from second tier Huddersfield Town into a three-and-a-half year permanent contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are delighted to have agreed a permanent deal with Aaron and Huddersfield. He’s been an important player for us and will have a key part to play going forward," said manager Graham Potter on the club website (www.brightonandhovealbion.com).

"We knew what Aaron would bring, and he’s proved to be an excellent addition to our squad and a great professional both on and off the pitch."

Brighton are 15th in the league, two points above the relegation zone.

