Britain's Bird to join Jaguar Formula E team

LONDON: Britain's Sam Bird, the only driver to have won a Formula E race in every year of the all-electric series, is joining the Jaguar team for season seven that is due to start in Chile next January.

Jaguar announced on Tuesday that the 33-year-old, a former Mercedes Formula One reserve driver who is currently racing for Envision Virgin, will become New Zealander Mitch Evans's team mate.

"We now have two proven race winners that are capable of enabling us to challenge for both team and driver championship titles next season," said Jaguar team director James Barclay in a statement.

Bird has won nine ePrix to date, with five pole positions and 18 podium finishes from 63 starts. Season seven is due to start in Santiago on January 16.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)