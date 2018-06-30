Britain's former world 400m champion Ohuruogu retires

REUTERS: Britain's former Olympic and world 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu has announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 34.

Ohuruogu's impressive career since her professional debut in 2004 has seen her win the 400m gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and silver at the London Olympics in 2012.

She also won the gold medal at the World Championships in 2007 and 2013 and collected a Commonwealth gold in 2006.

"Today is the start of the British Championships and as I won't be there competing I feel it is a good time to formally announce my retirement from competitive athletics," Ohuruogu said in a statement on her website.

"I didn't feel ready to retire after last season but a combination of my studies and a niggling injury restricted how much training I was able to do this year."

Ohuruogu has won 16 relay medals across the Games along with World and European Championships, including bronze medals at the 2008 and 2016 Olympics and the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

She became the only British female athlete to have picked up medals at three successive Olympics after winning a relay bronze in Rio in 2016.

"I hope to stay involved in the sport at some level and am excited to see all the new talent coming through. I wish all those competing the very best for this weekend and the rest of the season," she added.

