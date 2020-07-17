Britain to trial return of fans to sports events

Snooker, horse racing and cricket will be used as part of a pilot scheme for a the limited return of spectators to sports events in Britain, the government announced on Friday.

LONDON: Snooker, horse racing and cricket will be used as part of a pilot scheme for a the limited return of spectators to sports events in Britain, the government announced on Friday.

The pilot, designed to 'stress-test' new government guidelines will take place from late July to early August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports events will then allow fans to return from Oct. 1 with social distancing restrictions in place, if it is deemed safe, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a statement.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)