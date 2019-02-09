British Basketball receives funding boost for Tokyo 2020: UK Sport

REUTERS: British Basketball is to get 75,000 pounds from UK Sport as a second wave of funding to help support preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the British governing body said on Friday (Feb 8).

Basketball lost out in the initial round of government funding in which 14 Olympic and Paralympic sports shared a 3 million-pound investment pot in December.

"I want to express my thanks to UK Sport for their latest show of support," British Basketball chair Maurice Watkins said in a statement.

"This news is another step forward for basketball and whilst we were disappointed to miss out during the initial allocation from the Aspiration Fund, we are pleased to have now been awarded additional financial assistance as our teams gear up for an exciting 2019."

Britain, which has never won a medal in Olympic basketball, claimed 67 medals, including 27 golds, at the 2016 Rio Games.