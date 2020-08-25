British Gymnastics coach steps aside as investigation launched

LONDON: British Gymnastics head national coach Amanda Reddin is to temporarily step aside while claims about her conduct are investigated, the governing body announced on Tuesday (Aug 25).

Amy Tinkler, who won a bronze medal in the floor competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said on social media that Reddin was one of the coaches she issued a complaint about in December last year.

Tinkler is one of a number of gymnasts in recent months to have alleged mistreatment by coaches in the British set-up.

"British Gymnastics has agreed with Amanda Reddin that she will temporarily step aside from her role as head national coach to allow an investigation to proceed into claims about her conduct as a coach," its statement read.

"The investigation will be completed by an external independent expert and any outcome actioned immediately. Our processes and investigations will also be scrutinised by the independent review.

"There is no place for abuse in our sport. Those that speak out about mistreatment in gymnastics must be heard.

"It is vital, however, that such claims are made through the proper processes to ensure a fair and independent system that protects integrity for all parties involved."

Tinkler, who has retired from the sport, tweeted on Tuesday: "I can confirm that part of the complaint I submitted in December 2019 related to my experiences with Amanda Reddin and the national performance coaching set-up at British Gymnastics between 2016-2019."

She said she had been told on Friday that her complaints had been dealt with and the matter closed, with no explanation given, adding the way she had received the information had made her "sick".

A complaint against Reddin, dating back to the 1980s, was not upheld by British Gymnastics and she denied the allegations levelled against her in a statement to ITV Sport.

"I completely refute the historical claim, and the investigation by British Gymnastics did not uphold the complaint," she said.

"I completely refute these claims, it is wrong that my reputation within the sport that I love is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes.

"I would welcome the allegations be submitted to the independent review into alleged abuse in gymnastics to ensure the integrity of the process is protected for both athletes and coaches."

