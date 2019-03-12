British Olympic team set to have more women than men: BBC

Great Britain's team for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is on course to contain more women than men for the first time, chief de mission Mark England has told the BBC.

The number of women in the British team could rise above 50 percent from 44 percent at Rio in 2016, he added.

"For the first time it looks like we might have more women than men in the Great Britain team for Tokyo as we see the fruition of some fabulous athletic talent," the BBC quoted England as saying.

"We have seen some fantastic role models in multiple Olympic champions like Heather Stanning and Helen Glover, Jade Jones and Nicola Adams.

"Everybody also looks up to Jessica Ennis-Hill and they have clearly all had a great impact in terms of inspiring a new class of young female athletes which is now emerging."

England also said Britain's Olympic Committee was hopeful its athletes could match the medal haul from Rio, where they finished second on the table behind the United States with 27 gold, 23 silver and 17 bronze.

"We have tough shoes to fill from Rio," he said.

"Typically, we don't set medal targets but we are hugely confident that the investment by UK Sport... will make Team GB as successful as it was in Rio."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)