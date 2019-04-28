British police investigate online picture reported to be Sala's body

LONDON: British Police said on Sunday (Apr 28) they were investigating how a picture reported to be of the body of Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala had been taken and posted online.

Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan 21 to join up with Cardiff City when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the English Channel.

Advertisement

Wreckage was found on Feb 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and a body was recovered three days later. Later that month Sala's body was flown back to Argentina for his funeral.

"We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr Sala's body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this," a spokeswoman for Dorset Police said in a statement.

"It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain that this shameful act will undoubtedly cause. We are investigating this incident and are working together with a number of agencies to establish how the picture was taken and who is responsible."

