British sprinter Levine gets four year doping ban

Sport

British sprinter Levine gets four year doping ban

Britain's Olympic sprinter Nigel Levine has been banned from the sport for four years after failing a drugs test.

FILE PHOTO: Levine of Britain waits for the start of his men&apos;s 400 metres semi-final during th
FILE PHOTO: Nigel Levine of Britain waits for the start of his men's 400 metres semi-final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Britain's Olympic sprinter Nigel Levine has been banned from the sport for four years after failing a drugs test.

Levine was provisionally suspended in February and on Tuesday UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirmed the 29-year-old's ban.

UKAD said Levine "tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substance clenbuterol, an Anabolic Agent, following an Out-of-Competition test on 24 November 2017."

Levine, who specializes in the 400 metres, competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was part of the British squad that won 400m relay gold at the 2014 European Championships in Zurich.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark