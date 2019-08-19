Briton Campbell smashes cycling speed record at 174mph

REUTERS: British cyclist Neil Campbell has hit a speed record of more than 174mph to become the fastest man on bike with his pulsating ride at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire.

Campbell undertook the attempt on Saturday using a 15,000 pounds custom-built bike, which was pulled to speed by a Porsche Cayenne before being released on the runway, allowing the cyclist to break the record on his own steam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was timed at 174.33mph after going through a the 200-metre speed trap as he beat the previous mark of 166.9 mph set by Dutchman Fred Rompelberg in 1995.

Campbell, who works as an architect in Essex, has said his next challenge will be to reach 220mph next year on a six-mile track at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

"We want to be the first team to go over 200 mile an hour," he said. "In fact, we think we can do 220 plus.

"We think we can go supersonic... we've got the bike, we've got the team, we looking at options with the car so you know, let's do it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)