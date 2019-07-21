Briton Peaty breaks 100 metres breaststroke world record

Britain's Adam Peaty became the first to swim the 100 metres breaststroke in under 57 seconds on Sunday, setting a world record of 56.88 in the semi-finals of the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Men's 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 21, 2019. Adam Peaty of Britain gestures after event. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Olympic champion, who is unbeaten in the event over the last five years at major championships, lowered his own mark of 57.10 set in Glasgow last year.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

