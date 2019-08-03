Broad and Woakes help England post first-innings lead

BIRMINGHAM, England: A vital 65-run ninth-wicket partnership between Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad helped England recover from a middle order collapse to post 374 against Australia and register a first-innings lead of 90 on day three of the first Ashes test at Edgbaston.

Resuming on 267-4, Rory Burns added just eight to his overnight score when he was caught behind for 133 before England's middle order was decimated as they lost three wickets in 11 balls to hand some initiative to Australia.

But fast bowlers Broad and Woakes put up stubborn resistance for the ninth wicket to see England through to lunch before Broad was caught on the boundary by James Pattinson for 29.

Jimmy Anderson, who was moving fine after he had left Edgbaston on Thursday to have a scan on his calf, was the last man out for three but, unlike in the first innings, he did not open the bowling for Australia's second innings.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)