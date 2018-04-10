Bronte Campbell gets nod in medley relay ahead of sister Cate

Commonwealth Games 100m freestyle champion Bronte Campbell has been selected ahead of older sister Cate to anchor Australia's team in the women's 4x100m medley relay later on Tuesday.

GOLD COAST, Australia: Commonwealth Games 100m freestyle champion Bronte Campbell has been selected ahead of older sister Cate to anchor Australia's team in the women's 4x100m medley relay later on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old produced something of a shock on Monday when she swam down her former world record holder sister to clinch a first Commonwealth Games individual gold medal.

Coaches typically select the best-performing swimmers from each of the four disciplines - backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle - to make up their medley team, which is often the penultimate race on the programme.

Interest, however had been high regarding the composition of Australia's team, with both sisters candidates for the position after Cate won the 50m freestyle, anchored the 4x100m relay team to a world record and finished second in the individual event.

Australia head coach Jacco Verhaeren had said earlier that any decision would be made in the best interests of the team.

"There's no doubt they both deserve it," he said. "Bronte did a brilliant swim, very well paced and 52.27 is an extraordinary time in the world and a big PB for her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think sometimes people underestimate Bronte, which is not surprising with a big sister like that (Cate). But she has been a world champion in the 50m and 100m freestyle as well, so she is an exceptional athlete.

"Bronte was simply very good yesterday. It wouldn't do Bronte's performance justice to say that Cate faltered."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)