Brooks double gives Bournemouth 2-0 win over Brighton

REUTERS: BOURNEMOUTH 2 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 0

Midfielder David Brooks continued his fine run of form with a superb brace to earn Bournemouth a 2-0 home win over 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion in a lively Premier League clash on Saturday.

Brooks fired Bournemouth ahead with a rasping shot from 20 metres in the 21st minute and after Brighton had defender Lewis Dunk sent off in the second half, the 21-year old Welshman sealed the home side's win with a fine looping header.

Bournemouth, who celebrated only their second league win in the last eight matches, moved up to eighth position on 26 points from 18 games while Brighton stayed 13th after suffering their third successive defeat.

Brighton had made a brighter start and twice came close through Yves Bissouma, with Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic denying the Mali midfielder before he clawed out a stinging low shot by Jurgen Locadia.

Bournemouth took the lead when Brooks side-stepped his marker and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the bottom left corner of the net with visiting goalkeeper Matt Ryan clutching thin air.

Begovic kept out a Dunk header in the 44th minute and shortly after the centre back was dismissed for a second bookable foul, Brooks was on target again in the 77th when he twisted in mid-air to head home Ryan Fraser's cross.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)