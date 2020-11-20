Bruce blasts Almiron agent over Newcastle exit talk

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday slammed the agent of attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron for suggesting that the Paraguay international is on the radar of many European teams and looking to leave the Premier League side.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday slammed the agent of attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron for suggesting that the Paraguay international is on the radar of many European teams and looking to leave the Premier League side.

British media quoted Almiron's agent Daniel Campos as telling a Paraguayan radio station this week that the 26-year-old would have departed had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I couldn't miss the comments, they were that outrageous. Why would you put your client in that situation? He's a great kid but his agent leaves a lot to be desired," Bruce told a news conference ahead of Saturday's league clash against Chelsea.

"He hasn't arrived back (from international duty) yet but I will have a conversation with him. He's an unbelievable pro and a great lad, great attitude and appreciates everything the club and the lads have done for him.

"The agent is an amateur who's looking to make a fast buck."

Bruce said winger Ryan Fraser would not be available for Saturday's game due to a hamstring issue but forward Callum Wilson has a chance after shaking off a similar problem.

"If there's any risk whatsoever then he (Wilson) won't play but he has trained the last few days and was very comfortable yesterday. He wants to play," Bruce said.

"It might be a bit early for Jonjo Shelvey but he's trained over the last three days. Matt Ritchie is another one who has trained and it's good news for us all that they're around the group and available for selection."

Newcastle are 13th in the league with 11 points from eight games, while Chelsea are fifth with 15 points.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)