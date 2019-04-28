Bruno Henrique brace helps Flamengo down Cruzeiro 3-1

Bruno Henrique brace helps Flamengo down Cruzeiro 3-1

Two second-half goals helped Flamengo to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Cruzeiro at the Maracana stadium on Saturday, getting the Rio club’s Brazilian league campaign off to a winning start.

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Cruzeiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Cruzeiro - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 27, 2019 Cruzeiro’s Marquinhos Gabriel in action with Flamengo's Gabriel REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The visitors took the lead after 39 minutes when Pedro Rocha slotted home after running on to a through ball from former Brazil striker Fred.

However, their lead lasted barely a minute as Bruno Henrique took advantage of poor goalkeeping by Fabio, who failed to meet a cross from the left.

The same man converted a cut back from 12 meters out to put the home side ahead after 64 minutes before Gabriel Barbosa made it 3-1 a minute from the final whistle.

The defeat was Cruzeiro’s first of the year, bringing an end to their 22-game unbeaten run.

Defender Murilo was sent off six minutes from time to cap an unhappy day for the Belo Horizonte side.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

