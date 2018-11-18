Bryan and Sock out to cap incredible six months

American duo Mike Bryan and Jack Sock have the chance to complete a memorable six months together when they play for the title at the ATP Finals on Sunday.

Bryan, who has spent a career accumulating doubles titles with twin brother Bob, teamed up with Sock after his sibling suffered a hip injury and the duo have thrived.

On Saturday the fifth seeds beat Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 6-3 4-6 10-4 at the 02 Arena and will take on French pairing Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the final.

Bryan will be seeking a fifth title at the season-ender, but the first without Bob.

"It's going to be a great day. I am going to be super excited and hopefully I can get to my fifth title here," he told reporters.

Bryan first paired with Sock at Queen's Club this year and a few weeks later they won Wimbledon and followed that by taking the U.S. Open title together.

"We started off with a great moment in London, winning Wimbledon," said Bryan.

"If we could finish it off strong in London again, winning 'the fifth slam' then that would be pretty special."

Herbert and Mahut, who will be in action for France in next week's Davis Cup final, beat Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3 5-7 10-5 in the day's second semi-final.

