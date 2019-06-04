BT to sponsor English FA in five-year deal

LONDON: The Football Association announced a five-year deal with Britain's biggest telecoms group BT on Tuesday that will include sponsorship of all England teams and Wembley Stadium.

No financial details were given but the BBC reported the deal was worth 50 million pounds (US$63.33 million) over the period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is a great start to an exciting week for England football, with the Lionesses starting their World Cup campaign and the men's senior team in the finals of the Nations League," said the FA's commercial head Mark Bullingham.

BT's mobile network EE will continue as Wembley's main sponsor.

The FA's previous seven-year partnership with car manufacturer Vauxhall expired after the 2018 World Cup.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Advertisement