Buccaneers rout Chiefs to win Super Bowl on home field

TAMPA, Fla.: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday in front of a limited crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic to become the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

The victory was also a record-extending seventh Super Bowl triumph for quarterback Tom Brady, who joined the Buccaneers last March after winning six championships with the New England Patriots.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Writing by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)