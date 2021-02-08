Buccaneers rout Chiefs to win Super Bowl on home field

Sport

Buccaneers rout Chiefs to win Super Bowl on home field

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday in front of a limited crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic to become the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. PHOTO: Reuters/ Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

TAMPA, Fla.: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday in front of a limited crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic to become the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

The victory was also a record-extending seventh Super Bowl triumph for quarterback Tom Brady, who joined the Buccaneers last March after winning six championships with the New England Patriots.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Writing by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark