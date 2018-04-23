Bucks edge Celtics to level NBA playoff series

WASHINGTON: Greek star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including the decisive tip-in with five seconds remaining, to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 104-102 NBA playoff victory Sunday over Boston.

The triumph pulled the Bucks level with the Celtics at 2-2 in their best-of-seven first round series, which continues on Tuesday (Apr 24) in Boston.

Malcolm Brogdon's 3-pointer gave the Bucks a 102-100 lead before Boston's Al Horford made two free throws to equalise. Brogdon then missed a jumper but Antetokounmpo followed with a tip-in and the Bucks denied the Celtics in the final seconds.

"This win is incredible," Antetokounmpo said. "We kept our composure and fought all the way to the end."

Khris Middleton added 23 points while Jabari Parker had 16 off the bench for Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 34 points.



