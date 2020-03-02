Budapest to stage 2022 Europa League final

Budapest has been chosen to stage the Europa League final in the 2021/22 season at the Puskas Arena, European soccer body UEFA said on Monday.

It is the first time the Hungarian capital will stage a single-leg final of a men's European club competition.

UEFA's executive committee also chose the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, to host the women's Champions League final in 2022 and the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, in 2023.

Helsinki will host the annual men's Super Cup match - between the Champions League and Europe League winners - in 2022 and Kazan, Russia, in 2023, UEFA said.

