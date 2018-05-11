Buffon hit with UEFA charge after rant at referee

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was charged with violating UEFA's code of conduct on Friday for comments he made about referee Michael Oliver following his team's Champions League quarter-final defeat by Real Madrid last month.

REUTERS: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was charged with violating UEFA's code of conduct on Friday for comments he made about referee Michael Oliver following his team's Champions League quarter-final defeat by Real Madrid last month.

The Juve captain was enraged by Oliver's decision to award Real a decisive stoppage-time penalty during the second-leg tie at the Bernabeu and lost control, screaming at and jostling the English referee until he was shown a red card.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to convert the penalty and send Real through to the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

Buffon, 40, criticised Oliver after the match, saying the referee had been out of his depth, should have been in the stands eating crisps and must have had a garbage bin for a heart.

UEFA said in a statement on its website that Buffon had been charged both for receiving a direct red card and with violating the governing body's "general principles of conduct".

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)