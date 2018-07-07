Buffon signs one-year deal with PSG

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has signed for French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a one-year contract with the option of an extra year, the club said on Friday.

"It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris Saint-Germain," Buffon told the Ligue 1 club's website https://en.psg.fr/news/first-team/gianluigi-buffon-signs-with-paris-saint-germain.

"For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision. I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence."

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Fferris)