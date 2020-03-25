Bulgaria gambling regulator suspends Eurofootball licence for three months

SOFIA: Bulgaria's gambling commission on Wednesday suspended the licence of the country's first private bookmaker Eurofootball for three months, citing unpaid taxes to the state between December 2014 and December 2019.

The commission said that Eurofootball, which offers betting on sports and horse and dog racing, could resume betting activities if it pays 329 million levs (US$182.11 million) to the state within three months.

Eurofootball, which was founded in 1990, less than a year after the fall of the communism in the Black Sea state, became hugely successful before the online sports betting boom, with more than 800 betting shops operating around the country and a lack of domestic competition.

Bulgarian authorities have been unable to create a proper law governing sports betting for a long time with Eurofootball being the sole bookmaker in the country for many years.

The gambling commission's move would affect more than 2,300 jobs, Eurofootball said in a statement.

(US$1 = 1.8066 leva)

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)