Bulls bring in six Boks to bolster side for Reds clash

PRETORIA: Bulls coach Pote Human has called on six Springboks for the home Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, but will rest powerful number eight Duane Vermeulen with one eye on the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The inconsistent Bulls let a late lead slip against the Jaguares last weekend, much to the irritation of Human, and he has freshened up the side for the visit of the Reds.

Boks Handre Pollard and Jesse Kriel return at flyhalf and centre respectively after they were rested against the Jaguares at the request of South African Rugby, who have devised a playing schedule for key individuals in this World Cup year.

Ivan van Zyl is back at scrumhalf, while Warrick Gelant returns to the fullback position after overcoming injury.

There will also be first appearances this season for Boks Marco van Staden (flank) and RG Snyman (lock) after they put their injury woes behind them.

It is Vermeulen’s turn to be rested this week though and he will be replaced at the back of the scrum by Paul Schoeman.

Prop Wiehahn Herbst has been named on the bench and could make his first Super Rugby appearance in five years after returning to South Africa from a spell at Ulster in Ireland.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)