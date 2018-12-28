Bumrah barrage puts India in charge in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: Rampaging paceman Jasprit Bumrah pummelled Australia with a six-wicket haul in the performance of his young career to fire India to a commanding position on day three of the third test on Friday.

With fiery spells of precision and guile, the 25-year-old with the signature slingshot action helped rout Australia for 151 soon after tea in their reply to India's declared first innings total of 443 for seven.

However, Virat Kohli's batsmen struggled as much as their Australian counterparts with seamer Pat Cummins taking four wickets in a lion-hearted spell as India staggered to stumps at 54-5 on another stifling day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Despite the collapse, the tourists still hold a 346-run lead with two days to play, and are in prime position to take a 2-1 series lead into the fourth and final test in Sydney.

Made to toil for two days in the field - and much of it in stifling heat - Australia's over-worked bowlers were given only 66 overs of respite before they were pressed back into service following a dismal display by their batting team mates.

Bumrah was the principal architect of their demise, and his innings haul of 6-33 was the best ever recorded by an Indian bowler at the MCG.

He removed all four of Australia's batsmen who made starts and cleaned up the last three wickets for six runs shortly after tea.

Cummins gave Australia hope of dismissing India cheaply but the tourists will feel confident that the maligned drop-in wicket will prove too hot to handle for the home side's shaky batsmen for the best part of two days.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)