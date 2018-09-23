Burnley get first league win by thrashing Bournemouth

REUTERS: Burnley moved off the bottom of the table after their first Premier League win of the season with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Czech striker Matej Vydra, making his first start for the club, opened the scoring in the 39th minute and two minutes later the Clarets had doubled their advantage with a close-range finish from Aaron Lennon.

Sixth-placed Bournemouth, whose three wins in five games had helped give them 10 points to start to the campaign, had the majority of possession but were finished off after the break.

Substitute Ashley Barnes scored twice for Burnley in the final seven minutes with former Everton winger Lennon having a hand in both goals as they moved up to 16th on four points.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was happy to see the Clarets, who finished seventh last season, get back to winning ways.

“We told the players we’ve got to get back to what we’re about and I’m pleased we’ve got that first win. It’s a start, and we’ll look to continue that," he said.

“I was pleased with our energy and control of the game early on. We were making chances, forcing them back and being creative in different ways – they were four good goals for different reasons," he added.

Cherries' boss Eddie Howe said the result did not tell the true story of the game.

“I don’t think it was a 4-0 performance. We were well in the game and had chances, but we didn’t take them.

“We had them penned in at 2-0 and were one goal from changing the entire mood of the game.

"We know how unforgiving the league is and if you come off your high standards then you get beaten so we need to address that for next week," he said.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)