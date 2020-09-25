Burnley land midfielder Stephens from Brighton on two-year deal

Sport

Burnley land midfielder Stephens from Brighton on two-year deal

Burnley have signed midfielder Dale Stephens from Brighton and Hove Albion on a two-year deal, the Premier League clubs have said.

Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 26, 2019 Brighton & Hove Albion's Dale Stephens during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Bookmark

REUTERS: Burnley have signed midfielder Dale Stephens from Brighton and Hove Albion on a two-year deal, the Premier League clubs have said.

The 31-year-old made 223 appearances for Brighton after arriving from Charlton Athletic in 2014 and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

"I'm very happy. It's probably taken a few more years than expected but I'm happy to get it over the line this week and finally become a Burnley player," Stephens said in a statement on the Burnley website.

"I'm coming back to a Premier League club that's done well in recent years in this league and I'm excited for that challenge."

Burnley face Southampton on Saturday.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark