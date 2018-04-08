Burnley make it four wins in four with comeback at Watford

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Burnley made it four straight wins in the Premier League as they continued their push for Europa League qualification with a 2-1 victory at Watford on Saturday.

Watford took the lead in the 61st minute with Argentine Roberto Pereyra slotting home after good work from midfielder Will Hughes.

Sam Vokes brought Burnley level with a 70th-minute finish, his first touch after coming on a substitute.

Three minutes later, Sean Dyche's side grabbed the winner with a header from midfielder Jack Cork.

Seventh-placed Burnley are now two points behind sixth-placed Arsenal who face Southampton on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Clare Fallon)

