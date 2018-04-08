Burnley make it four wins in four with comeback at Watford

Sport

Burnley make it four wins in four with comeback at Watford

Burnley made it four straight wins in the Premier League as they continued their push for Europa League qualification with a 2-1 victory at Watford on Saturday.

Premier League - Watford vs Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Burnley - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - April 7, 2018 Burnley's Sam Vokes celebrates with James Tarkowski after the match REUTERS/David Klein

Bookmark

REUTERS: Burnley made it four straight wins in the Premier League as they continued their push for Europa League qualification with a 2-1 victory at Watford on Saturday.

Watford took the lead in the 61st minute with Argentine Roberto Pereyra slotting home after good work from midfielder Will Hughes.

Sam Vokes brought Burnley level with a 70th-minute finish, his first touch after coming on a substitute.

Three minutes later, Sean Dyche's side grabbed the winner with a header from midfielder Jack Cork.

Seventh-placed Burnley are now two points behind sixth-placed Arsenal who face Southampton on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark