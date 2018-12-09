Burnley out of the relegation zone with vital win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Burnley earned a badly-needed three points to move out of the Premier League relegation zone with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

On a rainy, windy afternoon at Turf Moor, nothing was going to wipe away the smiles of manager Sean Dyche and the Burnley fans as James Tarkowski's goal late in the first half proved decisive before they finished by soaking up late pressure.

Though the goal was credited to Tarkowski, it was Jack Cork who was responsible for the 40th minute breakthrough when his shot deflected off the England defender's midriff into the net.

It was only what Burnley deserved though after they took control of affairs in the second part of the opening period with Chris Wood and Robbie Brady, who had already volleyed narrowly over, forcing fine saves from Mat Ryan.

Burnley, who had lost their last three fixtures at Turf Moor while conceding nine goals in the process, felt they should have earned a second-half penalty when Yves Bissouma's extravagant bicycle kick in his own box caught Phil Bardsley.

It marked a special day for Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, who was making his 400th league appearance in English football and proved his quality in the late stages as the home side held on under severe pressure from mid-table Brighton.

