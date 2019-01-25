Burnley's Dyche admits struggle to keep England goalkeepers happy

Keeping three England international goalkeepers happy is proving a tricky challenge for Burnley manager Sean Dyche who does not rule out at least one of them leaving the Premier League club in the close season.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart joined Burnley at the start of the season and played the first 19 games of the campaign but has since been replaced by Tom Heaton in their run of three wins from the last four games.

With Nick Pope available again after injury and looking to reclaim his position as the first-choice goalkeeper, Dyche admitted he was in no position to keep all three happy.

"No, I can't see that position. There will definitely be one of them over time not so happy," Dyche told reporters.

"With players, the first port of call is to get the shirt and play. The second one is to be involved and then there's being out of the squad, and I don't think any pro wants that last one."

With three fit goalkeepers vying for one spot and seeking playing time in a bid to get an England call-up, Dyche expects departures at the end of the season.

"That's the way it goes and, come the summer, there will probably be a period where that works itself out," he added.

Burnley's next fixture is at Manchester City in a fourth round FA Cup clash and they return to league action on Tuesday at Manchester United.

