Burnley's Dyche vows to set up awkward test for Spurs

Burnley will be pragmatic and hard to beat when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, said manager Sean Dyche, whose side are looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

Burnley, languishing 18th in the 20-team standings, collected their first point in their opening four games in last Monday's 0-0 draw at promoted West Bromwich Albion.

They will look to take advantage of Spurs' fragility at the back, which came to the fore on Sunday when visitors West Ham United scored three late goals to secure a 3-3 draw.

"We will look to play effectively and a style that is awkward and hard to get a grip of," Dyche told a news conference on Thursday. "They are in good form and have top players.

"They have one of the top players in the country in Harry Kane. It is not about individuals but he is a top, top player.

"He (Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho) is, in my mind, a top manager. They are maybe adapting to his thinking and the players adapting to the roles he wants."

Dyche said he was happy with his team's performance despite a poor start to their campaign, which has included league defeats by Southampton, Leicester City and Newcastle United.

"We had a tough pre-season with injuries that can't be underestimated but I do believe in the group and we have not been too far away," he said.

Dyche added that Erik Pieters is doubtful for Monday's game with a calf injury, while fellow defender Phil Bardsley will be absent after testing positive for COVID-19.

Captain Ben Mee has resumed training following a thigh strain but the Spurs game is too soon for the centre back.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Ken Ferris)