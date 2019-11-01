Burnley's Dyche won't tone down diving criticism

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has no intention of toning down his criticism of players diving in the Premier League even though, he says, other "prominent managers" have warned him it could harm his career.

Dyche was critical of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi last weekend after the winger received a yellow card for what Dyche described as a "shambolic" dive in the box during Burnley's 4-2 home defeat.

"I've been told by other prominent managers to stop going on about it because it will affect my career," Dyche said.

"I said, 'Sorry, not my bag'. You have to be true to yourself and able to look at yourself in the mirror... I don't want to see it or my kid to see it.

"I've spoken to the powers that be about retrospective bans for cheating. Sorry, you can't call it that anymore, it's simulation. We've got a meeting coming up with the Premier League and it's one of the talking points, so that could be interesting."

The 48-year-old lamented the fact he was being portrayed as the villain for discussing the subject.

"Bear in mind I've been in football all my life, I've watched it all my life, at every age group ... and people are going down with nothing wrong with them," Dyche added.

"And somehow I end up coming out of it the bad guy, I can't fathom it at all."

