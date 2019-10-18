Burnley's Gudmundsson faces weeks out with hamstring issue

Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be out of action for several weeks after sustaining a serious hamstring injury while on international duty with Iceland, the Premier League side's manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who has started four league matches and scored one goal, sustained the problem in Iceland's 1-0 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat by France last Friday.

"Unfortunately, he got injured on international duty and a reasonably serious hamstring injury," Dyche told reporters ahead of Saturday's league trip to fourth-placed Leicester City.

"It certainly won't be days... more like weeks. I don't know how many yet but it's serious enough to speak in that way."

Midfielder Jack Cork (shoulder) and striker Ashley Barnes (groin) face fitness tests to be available for the game while Burnley's on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater (ankle) will miss the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Dutch defender Erik Pieters has recovered from a leg injury he picked up in the 1-0 win over Everton earlier this month.

Burnley, who are seventh in the table with 12 points from eight games, will aim to extend their four-game unbeaten run.

Leicester are two points above them and will look to respond to a 2-1 defeat at leaders Liverpool.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)