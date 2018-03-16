Burnley striker Barnes extends stay at Turf Moor

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has signed a new contract that will extend his stay at Turf Moor to 2021, the Premier League club said in a statement.

REUTERS: Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has signed a new contract that will extend his stay at Turf Moor to 2021, the Premier League club said in a statement.

Barnes, whose existing deal was due to expire at the end of the next campaign, joins defenders Stephen Ward, James Tarkowski and Kevin Long as well as goalkeeper Nick Pope in pledging their futures to the seventh-placed since the start of the season.

"I think I am playing some of my best football, but I've still got a lot to come," Barnes, who has scored six goals in 29 league appearances for Burnley this season, told the club's website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

"The club is only going in one direction and that's up and I'm privileged to be part of it. Come the end of season who knows where we'll be and if we can still be where we are now that would be huge credit to all the lads."

Burnley face bottom side West Bromwich Albion in their next league outing on March 31.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Advertisement