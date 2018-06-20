Burnley to face Aberdeen in Europa League second qualifying round

Burnley will not have to travel too far for their first European adventure in 51 years after they were drawn on Wednesday against Scottish side Aberdeen in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Sean Dyche's Burnley finished seventh in the Premier League last season and qualified for European football for the first time since their 1966-67 appearance in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

"Everyone knows it could have been anything, looking at the draw, with the amount of different teams from different countries involved," Dyche told the club website.

"And lo and behold, we get someone just up the road.

"But we've worked hard to get here and we'll look forward to the challenge it brings."

The first leg will be played at Aberdeen's home ground Pittodrie on July 26, with the second leg at Turf Moor on Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)