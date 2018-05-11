Burnley winger Gudmundsson signs new three-year deal

Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old Iceland international made 34 league appearances this season, scoring twice and assisting eight goals to help Burnley secure a seventh-placed finish and qualify for next season's Europa League.

"This season has been a good season for myself and the team and being rewarded with a new contract is a great thing," Gudmundsson told the club website.

"It's something I wanted to do. I want to stay here. I feel comfortable here and my family likes it here, so I definitely wanted to sign a new contract.

"It's a good thing to sign it before the World Cup, just to get everything out of the way and now I can concentrate on the last game and the World Cup."

Gudmundsson becomes the sixth first-team player to sign a new deal at Burnley this season, joining Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Ashley Barnes, Kevin Long and Stephen Ward.

Sean Dyche's Burnley host 12th-placed Bournemouth in the final league game of the season on Sunday.

