Burnley winger Lennon undergoes knee surgery

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon faces a spell on the sidelines after having knee surgery to repair damaged cartilage, the Premier League side's manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday.

Lennon has played in all but one of Burnley's 17 league games this season and picked up the injury in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's a tidying up situation. He's happy with it and the surgeon is happy with it," Dyche told a news conference ahead of Saturday's league trip to fifth-placed Arsenal.

"Hopefully it will be a straight-forward recovery, albeit some time."

Robbie Brady is doubtful for the trip to north London as he recovers from a knock sustained in the same match, while fellow midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be assessed before the game after shaking off a hamstring injury.

Burnley said Ireland international Jeff Hendrick had signed a year-long contract extension. The versatile midfielder's deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

Burnley are 18th in the league standings with 12 points after three wins, three draws and 11 defeats.

