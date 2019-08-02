Burns in fine form as England close on Australia total

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England's Ashes debutant Rory Burns was not out on 82 as the hosts posted 170-2 at tea on day two of the first test to close in on Australia's first innings total of 284 at Edgbaston.

After Jason Roy's early dismissal for 10, Burns and Joe Root built a fruitful partnership after lunch, with Burns reaching his half century with a boundary down to fine leg.

Umpire Aleem Dar's poor performance in the test continued when Root was incorrectly given out before lunch, with the decision overturned on review, before reaching his 42nd test 50.

Root fell shortly after, caught and bowled by Peter Siddle for 57, bringing an end to a fine partnership worth 132 runs, with Joe Denly joining Burns in the middle to keep England in a strong position heading into the evening session.

