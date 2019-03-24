Burundi qualify for first African Cup of Nations finals

JOHANNESBURG: Burundi qualified for the African Cup of Nations finals for the first time as they kept Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in check to get the point they needed in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

While Burundi needed only to draw, visitors Gabon, who hosted the last finals in 2017, had to win in Bujumbura to join Group C winners Mali in the expanded 24-team finals in Egypt in June and July.

Advertisement

Burundi join Madagascar and Mauritania as countries going to the finals for the first time and their achievement sparked wild celebrations in the tiny east African country.

Burundi were kept at bay repeatedly throughout the match by the heroics of Gabon’s veteran goalkeeper Didier Ovono before Cedric Amissi finally broke the deadlock in the 75th minute.

Yet celebrations were kept on hold until the final whistle as Gabon equalised with eight minutes to go when Burundi defender Omar Ngandu turned the ball into his own net.

Gabon's Arsenal striker Aubameyang had a largely quiet afternoon and they were unable to get the second goal they needed to reach the finals instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)