Butland blunder costs Stoke at Leicester

LEICESTER, United Kingdom: An own goal from Stoke City captain Jack Butland cost his side the chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday (Feb 24) in a 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Despite being largely outplayed before the break, Stoke took the lead thanks to a curling long-range effort from Xherdan Shaqiri just before half-time.

The visitors were then looking comfortable until England international goalkeeper Butland fumbled Marc Albrighton's cross into his own net 20 minutes from time.

Butland did at least make amends with a stunning save from Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire and Matty James also hit the post as Stoke held on for a point.

Paul Lambert's men remain 19th, but move to within a point of safety.

Leicester edge above Burnley into seventh on goal difference, but will be disappointed not to have won for the first time in four league games after laying siege to the Stoke goal in the final stages.

Despite their dominance of possession, two tame efforts from Mahrez that trickled wide were the best the hosts could offer before half-time.

And they were caught by a sucker punch on 43 minutes when Shaqiri strode onto Joe Allen's pass before bending the ball past Kasper Schmeichel on his weaker right foot from 25 yards.

Leicester were given a lifeline when the normally reliable Butland was distracted by Jamie Vardy's near post run as he tried to grasp Albrighton's cross.

However, he quickly made amends with a stunning one-handed stop to prevent Mahrez scoring his first goal since ending his self-imposed exile at Leicester after the Foxes rejected a bid from Manchester City for the Algerian last month.

Butland also got a hand to Maguire's follow-up to turn his international teammate's powerful drive onto the post.

Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma then produced a desperate last-ditch tackle to deny Mahrez once more and James headed off the post with Butland beaten from the resulting corner as Leicester were denied.