Butland slams transfer dealings at relegated Stoke

REUTERS: Relegated Stoke City must review their "farcical" recruitment policy before they plan for life in the Championship, goalkeeper Jack Butland has said.

Stoke's fate was sealed following the 2-1 Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday and England international Butland did not hold back when assessing the club's failings as their 10-year stint in the top flight came to an end.

"I think the whole recruitment process needs looking at," Butland told reporters. "There have been transfers that aren't even part of the squad for all kinds of reasons, whether it be discipline, whether it be lack of performance."

Midfielder Jese Rodriguez, who arrived in the close season on loan from French side Paris St Germain, has made just eight starts all season and missed several weeks due to his infant son's health problems in Spain.

The likes of striker Saido Berahino, defenders Kevin Wimmer and midfielder Ibrahim Afellay have also failed to hit their stride for the team since arriving at the bet365 Stadium.

"Too many of the recent investments and over the years are completely unused and that's unacceptable," Butland added, without naming individuals.

"So before anyone is signed and any changes happen that's got to be looked at because it's been farcical really. You've got to look at that - what decisions are being made and the type of characters."

Stoke visit relegation-threatened Swansea City in their final game on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)