Buttler's record-equalling knock leads Royals to victory

REUTERS: Jos Buttler continued his fine Indian Premier League (IPL) form by hitting a record-equalling fifth consecutive half-century since being promoted to opener in the Rajasthan Royals' seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The England wicketkeeper-batsman stroked an unbeaten 94 for the Royals to add to his last four scores of 67, 51, 82 and 95 not out, matching retired Indian great Virender Sehwag's record of five successive IPL half-centuries set in 2012.

Buttler's England team mate Ben Stokes and Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer took two wickets apiece as the Royals restricted holders Mumbai to 168 for six in their 20 overs.

The Royals then put in a solid batting display, led by Buttler, and notched 171-3 in 18 overs to win their third consecutive match and keep their playoff hopes alive.

"I'm really enjoying it, found some good form, it's a do-or-die situation and I'm full of confidence so want to keep it going," Buttler said at his player of the match award ceremony.

"I've spent a lot of time batting in the middle order so if I can bat through the first six overs I can tie the two together."

Buttler, who helped Mumbai win last year's title, admitted that his familiarity with Wankhede Stadium had helped his cause.

"Nice to come back here, I enjoyed my time at Mumbai and it properly helped to know the conditions. I'm in a good head-space and looking forward to the next game."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)