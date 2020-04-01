Cagliari president says staff agree to go without one month's wages

The players and staff at Serie A team Cagliari have agreed to go without pay for one month to help the Sardinian club get through the stoppage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, its president Tommaso Giulini has said.

Serie A, like football leagues around the world, has been brought to a standstill and there is no indication of when it may be able to start again, although the Italian federation says it wants to finish the season.

"I notice a great sense of responsibility, all our employees and not just the players have already given up a month's pay," Giulini said in an interview with the Sardinian television station Videolina on Wednesday.

"It was a gesture of great responsibility that allows us to limit the losses. If the championship doesn't start again we'll see what to do for the next few months, for now we can only thank those who made this gesture".

On Saturday, Italian champions Juventus said their players had agreed to accept reduced wages from March to June to help the Turin club through the crisis.

Inter Milan were also reported by Italian media to be close to agreeing a wage cut with their players.

Some clubs such as Fiorentina and Torino have already said they think the season will have to be abandoned.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)