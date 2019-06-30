Cameroon and Ghana cancel each other out in forgettable 0-0 draw

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ISMAILIA, Egypt: Cameroon and Ghana, two of the most successful teams in Africa Cup of Nations history, cancelled each other out in a forgettable 0-0 draw in their Group F match on Saturday.

Ghana nearly snatched the points in the 88th minute when Kwabena Owusu intercepted a wayward pass, charged forward and fired a ferocious shot against the bar.

Apart from that, the two sides served up a feast of misplaced passes, poor first touches and wayward finishing on another searing evening at the Ismailia stadium, while there were some unusual decisions from the referee.

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah was one of the few players to distinguish himself, making three key interventions to prevent a Cameroon goal. Holders Cameroon top the group with four points from two games while Ghana have two points after drawing both their matches.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)