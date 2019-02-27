Campenaerts to attack Wiggins' hour record in April

Victor Campenaerts will make an attempt on Bradley Wiggins' UCI hour record in April at Mexico's Velodromo Bicentenario, the Belgian has said.

FILE PHOTO: UCI Road Cycling World Championships
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI Road Cycling World Championships - Innsbruck-Tirol, Austria - September 26, 2018 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium celebrates on the podium after finishing third in the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Campenaerts, who has won the last two European time trial titles, is aiming to beat the 54.526 kilometres record set by five-time Olympic champion Wiggins at London's Lee Valley VeloPark in 2015.

"This record, the individual world time trial title and the Olympic gold are the three dreams that I want to pursue in the next few years," the Lotto-Soudal rider said.

"I do not think of being a better athlete than Wiggins.

"The record of the hour is a unique challenge in cycling and breaking it would be a way for me to write a little bit of the history."

The Bicentenario velodrome in Aguascalientes sits at an altitude of 1,800m and has hosted several track record bids.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

