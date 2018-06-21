Can arrives for medical ahead of Juventus move

German midfielder Emre Can has arrived at Juventus to undergo medical tests ahead of an expected move to the Serie A champions.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool in 2014 and made his 167th and final appearance for the Merseyside outfit when he came on as a substitute in their Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid last month.

Can's contract at Liverpool expires on June 30 and the Premier League club confirmed his departure earlier this month.

"Emre Can has landed in Turin ahead of a proposed move to Juventus," the Italian club said on their website. "Can will now head to J|Medical to undergo tests."

Can, who has 20 caps for Germany, featured in 38 matches across all competitions for Liverpool last season, scoring six goals, but was not included in his nation's World Cup squad.

